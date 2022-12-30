Female Chieftain, Faith Majemite, Resigns Delta PDP Membership

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Chief (Mrs.) Faith Majemite, has resigned her membership of the party, accusing the party of being disrespectful to her and her “teeming supporters.”

Majemite, who was the only elected local government chairman in the state until the local council polls held in the state last year, communicated her decision to resign her membership of the PDP in a letter dated December 28, 2022.

The resignation letter from the former chairman of Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State, was addressed to the chairman of the party in the local government area but copied the ‘Ward 6’ chairman as well as the state chairman of the party.

Although silent on the next political move she would make or whether she intended to defect to another political party, Majemite alleged that the party had deviated from the known ethics, values and ideological stand on inclusiveness envisioned by the party’s foundation members.

The letter read in part: “This is to inform you, effective today, 28th December, 2022, I hereby cease to be a member of the PDP due to the heinous leadership impunity, hostile plots against my thronging supporters; and, I no longer find the very values, ethics and ideology of the party’s founding fathers.

“Therefore, in order to better serve my thronging supporters and my ward, local government, state, country and around the world, I have decided to end my affiliation with a party that has negative intentions for us.”

Her spouse, Olorogun Fred Majimite, was one of the aspirants who participated in the Delta State PDP governorship primary election held on May 25 this year, which produced the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, as the state PDP governorship candidate.

However, Olorogun Majemite has since thrown his weight behind Oborevwori and has been part of the ongoing campaign by the party across the state.