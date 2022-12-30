Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union Honours Members, Emphasises Unity

Funmi Ogundare

The Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union ( ECDU), Lagos branch, recently held its 2022 celebration where awards were given to deserving men and women who have distinguished themselves in their different endeavours.

The programme also served as an opportunity to also honour seven women with ‘ Women of Worth’ awards and emphasise unity of purpose among members.

In an interview with journalists, the President of ECDU women’s wing, Lagos branch, Dr. Felicia Nnenna Agubata who explained the rationale behind the awards for the women, said they are role models and influencers; and have laid good examples for others to follow.

According to her, “the women have shown character in their various discipline and careers because there are codes of conduct which they follow. We need them as role models for other women.”

She emphasised the need for the honorees to continue to mentor younger women so that they can be confident and self reliant .

“We also want to tell the younger women that they can be leaders tomorrow . Everybody has leadership in them, we need to mentor them so that they can be confident, self reliant and be able to hold their own,” the president stated.

Agubata said the Enugwu-ukwu Day has been ongoing for more than 50 years, adding that it started from Ebutte-meta area of Lagos, before it moved to its current location in Amuwo Odofin.

“That was where we were having our meeting before we moved to the new edifice at Lake View Estate, Amuwo Odofin,” she said, adding that its impact on the people has been tremendous.

The president who was elected in November, said at its last Christmas party held recently, her administration empowered 86 widows, adding that by next year February, her it will roll out its plans for the next three years.

Some of the awardees expressed delight about the honour saying that it presents an opportunity for them to continue to work harder and impact the lives of younger women.

One of the awardees, Mrs.Ifeanyi Otuonye expressed delight about the honour saying, “I feel great that my village recognised me.” She advised younger women coming behind to be of good character and have the fear of God.

She said she plans to reach out to women and bring them to the knowledge of the community so that they can in turn lift others up.

Another awardee, Mrs Lois Nwana said, ” when a whole town single you out for this award as a woman of worth. You know what that means. Am excited about it and I really appreciate it.”

On her plans, Nwana who runs an NGO, said, “to whom much is given, much is required . The work has started, we need to prove that it is worth it . As a woman of worth, you need to work rather than sit on the fence . You need to run ahead of others and take charge.”

The Vice President of the women wing, Mrs. Ifeoma Okekearu said she feels excited to be among the awadees and that her administration has been giving loans to other women and others to help them with their businesses.

” We are monitoring what they are doing,” she said.

Earlier in his remarks, the President ECDU Mens wing, Sir Tony Okeke said the celebration of Enugwu Ukwu day becomes remarkable because of the values of hard work , development and collectivism, adding that this must be remembered and renewed yearly.

“For some of us on the saddle today, it is both a wake up call and a spiritual renewal rite; an energy building exercise for the task ahead. We must not celebrate for the sake of celebration.

“We must use the opportunity , context and frame of the celebration to interrogate our evolution as a town , identify our gaps and renew our commitment to the ideals of continuous improvement in all facets of our communal life.”

He stated that the group needs moral courage, unity of purpose, strengthening of its humanity and advancement of human civilization and focus.

“We must not rest on our laurels , else we will lose momentum as a cohesive and forward- looking community.”