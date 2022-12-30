Court Sentences Man to Death by Hanging for Killing Stepmother





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

A Kano State High Court yesterday sentenced one Sagiru Abdullahi to death by hanging for killing his stepmother, Zainab Dan’azumi, 55, with cutlass.

The presiding Judge, Justice Aisha Mahmoud, held that the prosecution had proven the case beyond reasonable doubt, and therefore, sentenced the convict to death by hanging.

Abdullahi, who lives at Kurmawa Quarters in Kano, was convicted on a count charge of culpable homicide.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr. Tijjani Ibrahim, had informed the court that the convict committed the offence in June 2014 at Kurmawa Quarters in Kano.

Ibrahim said on the same date at about 1:45 p.m. the defendant attacked the deceased with cutlass and inflicted deep injuries on her head.

According to him, “The victim was rushed to Murtala Muhommad Specialist Hospital in Kano where she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.”

The prosecution presented five witnesses and tendered six exhibits to prove their case against the defendant.

The convict, however, denied committing the offence.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 221 of the Penal Code.

The defence counsel, Mr. Rabiu Abubakar, presented the defendant to defend himself and called four witnesses.