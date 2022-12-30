Buhari Rejoices with Elder Statesman, Christopher Kolade at 90

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated elder statesman, Dr. Christopher Kolade as he marks his 90th birthday anniversary.

The president, in a statement yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, shared in the joy of celebrations with elder statesman, Kolade, rejoicing with the academic, broadcaster and diplomat for his influence in every area of service to the nation, through upholding the truth.



The president felicitated with the renowned leader in both the private and public sectors for the courage he inspires, choosing a career path that brings dignity and honor as a teacher, and by providence rising on corporate ladders before taking up the position of High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.



Buhari believed Kolade’s fear of God, love for knowledge and respect for people shaped his life of service to humanity, with clear evidence in a career profile of decency, simplicity, integrity and principled commitment to improving the lot of others.



Buhari extolled the former Chairman of the Board of Cadbury Nigeria Plc’s choice of returning to the Lagos Business School, Pan African University, to continue his teaching and research, after serving as High Commissioner, later accepting appointment as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the university.

The President prayed that Almighty God would continue to strengthen the statesman in good health, and keep his family.