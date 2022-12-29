We’ll Ensure Effective Implementation of Kolmani Integrated Devt Project, Gombe Governor Pledges

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe



Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) government would ensure effective oil exploitation and full actualisation of the Kolmani Integrated Development Project flagged off by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor made the pledge when he led a campaign rally to Pindiga, Gona Emirates canvassing for votes for APC candidates at all levels as part of his commitment to ensure victory for the ruling party in the state.

The governor gave the assurance at the palace of the Emir of Pindiga, Alhaji Muhammad Seyoji Ahmad, during a visit of his campaign team to the area yesterday.

Inuwa said his administration pursues with all vigour and seriousness any project capable of improving the standard of living of the common man, recounting how his administration boldly worked with relevant stakeholders and pushed for the actualisation of the Kolmani Integrated Project for the benefit of people of Gombe state.

According to him, “just two months after assuming power, we started moving around, from the NNPC to the Villa to push for oil exploitation in Kolmani and to God be the glory, we have succeeded in securing the project. Thanks to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari for making it a reality.

“On our part, we did everything we could to make sure that this development stays in Gombe and you are all witnesses that the project has been flagged off and hopefully soon, our people will begin to reap its benefits”.

He assured the people that the APC government, with Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president, would continue with oil exploitation in the north as started by the president.

“At the formal flag off of Kolmani Project by President Buhari, our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu attended the ceremony and made a commitment to continue with the project when elected,” he added.

Inuwa pledged to continue repositioning Gombe State on the path of progress and sustainable development.

“We will continue to provide quality leadership that will take the state to the promised land. We will never be reckless nor rest on our oars in discharging our duties,” he affirmed.

Inuwa lamented the increasing security threat in the area, calling on traditional rulers and community leaders to intensify efforts towards tackling the challenge, maintaining that security was the catalyst for any meaningful development.

In his response, the Emir of Pindiga, Muhammad Seyoji Ahmad applauded Inuwa’s zeal and steadfastness towards fighting for the course of his people, the trait he described as praiseworthy, citing actualisation of Kolmani Integrated Development Project as one good example.

The Royal father thanked the governor specifically for numerous developmental projects within his domain, especially the ongoing construction of 24km road from Nasarawo to Kolmani which would link up several communities and connect the emirate’s headquarters with the Kolmani oil field for economic prosperity of the people.

In his welcome address at the Palace, the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Hon. Sunusi Ahmad (Mai Dalan Pindiga) extolled Inuwa for not forsaking the area.

He said the governor had executed numerous developmental projects in the area, reassuring that, “Pindiga people are solidly behind Inuwa and will ensure the success of his reelection bid.”

Sanusi specifically mentioned some of the projects executed by the Inuwa-led administration in the region to include: 15km road Mararraban Jabba – Jabba–Sambo Daji–Pandi Kola-Gwaram–Garin Wada, connecting several communities, 15km Tashan Magarya Kumo-Luggerawo-Bappa Ibrahima-Papa Road, renovation of Pindiga and Tumu cottage hospitals, building of schools, water supply among others.

The campaign team had earlier berthed at the Palace of Lamido Gona, Alhaji Umar Abdulkadir Abdussalam in Akko Town to seek for his fatherly blessings and prayers.

Inuwa who holds the title of Madawakin Gona in the Emirate said there was a longstanding relationship built on trust and understanding between him and the good people of Akko Ward and Gona Emirate as a whole.

He said, “we came here in 2019, sought for your mandate and you entrusted us with leadership; thankfully we delivered to the best of our ability.

“We provided responsible leadership which is a requisite for the development of any community. It is as a result of this strong zeal for development that our administration pushed for oil exploitation in Kolmani for the benefit of our people.”

The campaign team visited, Akko, Garko, Tukulma, Pindiga, Kashere, Tumu and Kalshingi wards of Akko LGA amidst rousing crowd of supporters.