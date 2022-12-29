The Games That Rocked 2022

Although the gaming industry is yet to recover from the shocks of the pandemic fully, 2022 still recorded some epics, gods and robot and card video games that made 2022 very entertaining. Vanessa Obioha lists some favourite games of the year

Elden Ring (Xbox One/PlayStation 4/Xbox Series X/PlayStation 5/PC)

The Game Awards Game of the Year from FromSoftware emerged top in many critics’ lists as the best video game of the year. Elden Ring is loved for its peculiarity, which allows gamers to build an entirely separate game out of the secrets most people will never see on their first playthrough, accessibility and versatility. But few argued that it had the most convoluted narrative. Nonetheless, its expansive and absorbing fantasy world lured many gamers.

God of War Ragnarök (PlayStation 4&5)

Mythic characters have never looked perfect like they did in God of War Ragnarök. The unending ambition of the retired Spartan God-killer Kratos and his son Atreus to defeat the Norse gods is a blissful adventure for most gamers. The imaginative world, with the thrilling fights and gripping storyline, made it appear on many critics’ lists as one of the year’s best games.

Immortality (PC, Xbox, Smartphones)

This Hollywood mystery from Netflix is an intriguing invention from Sam Barlow, creator of ‘Her Story’. Players are turned into detectives who have to find the missing Hollywood star Marissa Marcel by examining footage of her works. It is one of the most captivating games of the year that received accolades from fans.

Cult of the Lamb (PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch)

Players have two options in this fascinating gameplay loop. If they stay above ground, they will have to build a following and look after your cultists. Should they stay below ground, they will have to battle demons to free an eldritch God. The twisted art style, folk horror and elegant set dressing made the video game a top choice for fans and critics.

Horizon Forbidden West (PlayStation 4&5)

While Horizon Forbidden West did not occupy the number one spot on most critics’ lists, it is definitely one of the most popular games of 2022. Its vast world follows the story of the robot-dinosaur hunter Aloy’s seemingly unending quest to fix the mistakes of her planet’s architects. Achieving this feat is what kept gamers hooked.

Marvel Snap (Smartphones, PC):

Barely two months old, this digital card game featuring Marvel characters is already regarded as one of the year’s best video games. Players each have a deck of 12 cards, with each card depicting a Marvel character with cost, power level, and potentially a special ability. A game begins with a single cube as its stakes, but a player may double the stakes at any time by “snapping, ” at which point their opponent can retreat or accede to the snap. Marvel Snap is judged one of the best games of the year for its simplicity.

Stray (PC, PlayStation 4&5)

Another robot game, Stray, is a science fiction that compels one to see the game world in a different light. Players play the game as a cat and explore robot shantytowns by leaping across platforms and climbing up obstacles. They can also interact with the environment to open new paths.

Wordle (Online and NYT App)

Developed by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle and now owned by New York Times, Wordle is one of the year’s best daily word puzzle games that preached unity. It is fast becoming a sure sight to see families chasing streaks and competing healthily with one another. It is this togetherness that makes Wordle a loved game by many.

Sifu (PlayStation 4 & 5)

There is no expiry date for revenge in Sifu. You fight till you die, although the age limit is 75. With its magical talisman that resurrects the protagonist each time it dies, one can play the game as many times as possible. Sifu is one of those games of the year that keeps you on your toes all the time because one is not just plotting revenge but also optimizing it.

Pentiment: (Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S)

Ever thought of being a detective in the 16th century in Bavaria? Pentiment is the video game for you. The adventure role-playing game appeared on many critics’ lists. But it has a lot of footnotes that allow players to judge characters as they progress. There is no clash of weapons or voice acting. Players play as the travelling artist Andreas Maler who establishes a shop in a Bavarian monastery and spends the next 10-15 hours (spread across 25 years in the story) making friends and enemies, along with a slew of decisions that will change the lives of everyone in the game universe.