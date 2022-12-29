  • Thursday, 29th December, 2022

RADI Donates Relief Materials to People Displaced by Kaduna Terrorists 

Nigeria | 6 mins ago

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The programme manager of Resilient and Dialogue Initiative (RADI), a non-governmental organisation, Mr. Reuben Buhari has called on the Kaduna government to assist over 10,000 people displaced by terrorists.

Speaking while distributing foodstuffs and clothes to hundreds of the displaced victims in Kaduna, Buhari noted that it was the responsibility of the government to cater for the welfare of citizens displaced by the deadly activities of terrorists.

 He said if the government had lived up to its responsibility by ensuring security, there probably may have been no internally displaced person (IDPs).

Buhari appealed to well-meaning individuals and groups to assist the victims.

 He said RADI was founded during the Kajuru crisis with the objectives of assisting the displaced victims of the crisis that rocked the area.

He explained that “RADI is an NGO we founded when the killings, destructions and displacements of communities started” in Kajuru local councils.

“What we did today is an end of year intervention for widows and vulnerable people. We shared rice, wrappers as well as sewing machines,” added Buhari. “We also empowered some of the women with skills in tailoring with sewing machines so that they will be self-reliant.”

He said many of the beneficiaries of the foodstuffs are victims of the attacks in Chikun, Kajuru, Birnin Gwari, Zangon LGAs, as well as those displaced in the recent attacks on communities in Kaura LGA.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.