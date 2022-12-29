RADI Donates Relief Materials to People Displaced by Kaduna Terrorists 

John Shiklam in Kaduna



The programme manager of Resilient and Dialogue Initiative (RADI), a non-governmental organisation, Mr. Reuben Buhari has called on the Kaduna government to assist over 10,000 people displaced by terrorists.

Speaking while distributing foodstuffs and clothes to hundreds of the displaced victims in Kaduna, Buhari noted that it was the responsibility of the government to cater for the welfare of citizens displaced by the deadly activities of terrorists.

He said if the government had lived up to its responsibility by ensuring security, there probably may have been no internally displaced person (IDPs).

Buhari appealed to well-meaning individuals and groups to assist the victims.

He said RADI was founded during the Kajuru crisis with the objectives of assisting the displaced victims of the crisis that rocked the area.

He explained that “RADI is an NGO we founded when the killings, destructions and displacements of communities started” in Kajuru local councils.

“What we did today is an end of year intervention for widows and vulnerable people. We shared rice, wrappers as well as sewing machines,” added Buhari. “We also empowered some of the women with skills in tailoring with sewing machines so that they will be self-reliant.”

He said many of the beneficiaries of the foodstuffs are victims of the attacks in Chikun, Kajuru, Birnin Gwari, Zangon LGAs, as well as those displaced in the recent attacks on communities in Kaura LGA.