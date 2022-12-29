‘Nigeria Has only 250 Kidney Specialists’

A Consultant Nephrologist at Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre, Abuja, Dr. Ade Faponle, has disclosed that Nigeria has only 250 specialists in the area of chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Faponle said this yesterday in Ilorin during a paper presentation at the 2022 Scientific Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Association of Resident Doctors, University of Ilorin (ARD-UITH) branch.

The expert spoke on: “Kidney Protection: Evolving and Emerging Threats – Call to Action”.

He lamented the dearth of CKD specialists in the country, adding that they are not enough to man the growing number of people with the disease in Nigeria.

He rated CKD as the fifth common causes of death worldwide, leading to a global health crisis.

“About 1/8th of the world population has a kidney disorder. One in every five men and one in every four women have CKD,” he said.

Faponle described CKD as a slow and progressive loss of kidney function over several years, adding that eventually, a person may develop kidney failure.

He underscored the importance of the kidney as they carry out essential functions of removing toxins and bad products from the body.

“They are considered mighty organs, as they filter blood 40 times a day. No single machine can be that ultra efficient,” he said.

The expert observed that most people with CKD are not aware that they have it because symptoms do not usually develop in the early stages of the condition.

He added that typically, by the time a person notices any symptoms, the condition is at an advanced stage, adding that damage to the kidneys at this stage is irreversible.

According to him, symptoms of CKD includes hypertension or high blood pressure, anaemia, edema or swollen feet, hands and ankles.

Faponle therefore, advised Nigerians to avoid unhealthy foods and consume fresh vegetables.

He also warned against consumption of different herbal concoctions, while also advising on controlling hypertension and diabetes.