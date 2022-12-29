  • Thursday, 29th December, 2022

Cornerstone Insurance Reaches out to Inmates of Correctional Centres

Life & Style | 13 mins ago
L-R: Akinjide Afolabi, BM Victoria Island Cornerstone Insurance; Eunice Ogboli, Head, Financial Institution; Officer in-charge Female Prison; Dr. Ogochukwu Okeke of Sirona Hospital; and Cordelia Ekeocha, Group Head Marketing and Corporate Communications Cornerstone Insurance, during the medical outreach

Uchechukwu Nnaike

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives, Cornerstone Insurance Plc. recently embarked on a medical outreach to the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kirikiri, Lagos.

 
The company donated food stuffs, toiletries, and medical supplies to the Maximum and Female centers, as well as other hygiene products through the Cornerstone Insurance Plc Foundation.

The Cornerstone staff were joined by a medical team of two doctors and four nurses from Sirona Hospital, FESTAC, who were on hand to carry out basic medical checks on the inmates and prescribe medications where necessary.

The Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Cordelia Ekeocha said the initiative is to positively impact the lives of the inmates this Yuletide season.

“The medical consumables and other hygiene products were donated to make sure the inmates were comfortable and to help maintain a healthy environment. The medical outreach is among series of activities carried out by our foundation.

Speaking during the presentation, The company’s Head, Financial Institution, Eunice Ogboli, stated that the gesture to the correctional facility is to give the inmates some comfort this festive period.

“We are not just in the business of insuring lives and properties, but also to touch lives through the provision of basic welfare items”.

Other CSR initiatives of the organisation include donation of English Language and mathematics textbooks to select schools; safe route 2 school; COVID-19 sensitisation programme, among others.





