Buhari Transmits Federal Produce Inspection Service Bill to National Assembly

Udora Orizu in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted to the House of Representatives the Federal Produce Inspection Service Bill for consideration and passage.

Buhari in a letter dated December 21 and addressed to the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila said the bill would focus on inspection and enforcement of grades and quality standards of produce and commodities intended for import into or export from Nigeria at Ports of Shipment.

“Pursuant to Section 58(2) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward herewith, the Federal Produce Inspection Service Bill for the kind consideration of the House of Representatives,” said the president in the letter.

The letter added, “The Federal Produce Inspection Service Bill seeks to provide for the inspection and enforcement of grades and quality standards of produce and commodities intended for import into or export from Nigeria at Ports of Shipment and for related matters.”

Buhari also mentioned that “while I hope that the request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the House, Please accept, Mr. Speaker, the assurances of my highest consideration.”