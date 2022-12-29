  • Thursday, 29th December, 2022

Buhari Transmits Federal Produce Inspection Service Bill to National Assembly

Nigeria | 7 mins ago

Udora Orizu in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted to the House of Representatives the Federal Produce Inspection Service Bill for consideration and passage.

Buhari in a letter dated December 21 and addressed to the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila said the bill would focus on inspection and enforcement of grades and quality standards of produce and commodities intended for import into or export from Nigeria at Ports of Shipment.

“Pursuant to Section 58(2) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward herewith, the Federal Produce Inspection Service Bill for the kind consideration of the House of Representatives,” said the president in the letter.

The letter added, “The Federal Produce Inspection Service Bill seeks to provide for the inspection and enforcement of grades and quality standards of produce and commodities intended for import into or export from Nigeria at Ports of Shipment and for related matters.”

Buhari also mentioned that “while I hope that the request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the House, Please accept, Mr. Speaker, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.