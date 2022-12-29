Abayomi Faults Osuntokun’s Appointment as Labour Party Campaign DG

•Says his choice will affect Obi’s chances

•Claims new DG still card carrying member, senatorial candidate of ZLP

•LP dismisses claims, insists new DG fit, qualified

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja



The suspended National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Arabambi Abayomi, has faulted the appointment of Mr. Akin Osuntokun as the Director General (DG) of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council on the ground of legitimacy.

But the Labour Party has maintained that Osuntokun remains its campaign DG, saying he was not only qualified but also fit to lead the party’s campaign train.

Also, Abayomi raised the alarm that the party has made a “costly mistake to have picked Osuntokun among the arrays of eminently qualified and dedicated members of the party,” such that might, “have a devastating effects on the victory of our candidate, His Excellency, Peter Obi and Ahmed Datti if we fail to act now.”

Abayomi in a statement issued yesterday, said Osuntokun could not be entrusted with a sensitive position due to, “many factors which include divided loyalty deliberate falsehood and political infraction.”

Abayomi through a document made available to THISDAY, claimed that, “facts show that Akin Osuntokun is the Senatorial Candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), representing Ekiti Central Senatorial district whose presidential candidate is Barr. Dan Nwayanwu who also double as Zenith Labour party National Chairman.”

He added: “In the list of candidates just cleared by INEC for the National Assembly elections, Akin Osuntokun name and particulars were there, and this show that he is a member of ZLP and also its National Assembly candidate.”

Consequently, Abayomi asked that, “from available record, ZLP has its own presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate, so how then will he be leading our party campaign for another party?”

He continued: “We are also sure that Akin Osuntokun has not resigned from ZLP, neither has he secured a court order from a competent court of jurisdiction to delete his name from INEC list as the 90 days time allowed for substitution of candidates by political parties has lapse.

“He is now presently the Ekiti Central Senatorial candidate of Zenith Labour party meaning he is contesting against Peter Obi and Labour party on February 25, 2023, so which interest will he be serving at the presidential campaign council?”

He argued that since the 90 days allowed for substitution of candidates under the electoral act had elapsed, aside death of candidates which was impossible right now, “a court option will definitely be opposed by the leadership of ZLP because it means that ZLP will lose that seat and as there cannot be any substitution.”

He said consequently, “for some of us that are neck deep in ensuring that we have a new Nigeria under the headship of Peter Obi as the president, we will not have option but seek legal means to remove Akin Osuntokun as our campaign DG if he fails to throw in the towel within four days because enough of all these questionable characters’ involvement in our party affairs.”

Meanwhile, the Labour Party in a statement signed by the Head of Media, Obi-Datti Campaign Council, Diran Onifade, described Arabambi’s statement as mischievous and one coming from a dissident who should be ignored.

Onifade confirmed that, “Osuntokun once expressed interest in running for the Senate but such decision was invariably abandoned in preference for the national movement.”

He added: “Osuntokun has thus not taken any step in actualisation of any Senatorial ambition and will not be deterred in the national assignment of rescuing Nigeria through the Obidatti Movement.

“The new position of the Director General is the continuation at the national level of the same objective at the South West zone.

“Kindly note that Abayomi Arabambi is no longer the National Publicity Secretary of Labour Party. He is a saboteur serving the interests of a generous paymaster outside the party. We urge that he be treated as such going forward,” he said.