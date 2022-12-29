2023: CUPP Backs Buhari’s Advice to Security Agencies to be Professional, Apolitical

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP described as a welcomed development the admonishment given by President Muhammadu Buhari to security agencies to be saddled with various support services in next year’s general election to maintain a high sense of professionalism and remain impartial in the discharge of their duties.

Buhari who gave the advise yesterday in Abuja at the inauguration of a newly acquired estate by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) in Idu-Karmo, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), revealed that a compromise of the democratic process could also damage Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

Reacting to this, the opposition coalition in a statement by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere recalled that Buhari has spent the past months reiterating his resolve to peacefully handover power to his successor.

According to CUPP, the recent admonishment by Buhari to security agencies may not be unconnected to the failed move by the Department of Security Services, DSS to frame the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele of terrorism, and the plan by some unscrupulous Politicians to sack the INEC chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmud and prevent the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the 2023 general election.

The statement reads, “There has been ongoing crisis and counter accusations of security agencies involvement in plots to derail the President CBN backed policies. Despite the fact that Buhari has openly said he gave the CBN Governor go ahead on such policies, politicians, using security agencies such as the DSS are still trying to cause problems in their selfish bid to rig the elections.

“This statement by the president is believed to be an indirect message to security agencies and their political sponsors, to desist from any act that will undermine the CBN and INEC moves for credible elections and rather work towards stability and peaceful transition of power come May, 2023.”