Obaseki: Edo Partnering NCDMB to Develop 50 Hectares, Attract Investors into Benin Enterprise Park

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has disclosed that the state has entered into a partnership with the Nigerian Local Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to develop 50 hectares out of the 1000 hectares for the Benin Enterprise Park, in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of the state.

The governor noted that the park would catalyse the state’s industrialisation drive and attract big-ticket investors to tap from the state’s comparative advantage in power generation as well as being a hub for logistics.

A statement quoted Obaseki to have said: “Before the rainy season next year, we will start developing the first 50 hectares. We have partnered with the NCDMB who have decided to cooperate with us on the first 50 hectares that has also attracted some of the large investor groups who want to take large chunks.

“Our role is to provide the basic structure. There is a 95MW power plant stationed there. So, electricity already exists. The design of the main infrastructure network, sewage system, among others, are all complete. Any moment from now, it will be in the market,” he said.

On why the park was renamed, the governor said the decision was taken because the government wanted various businesses to have access to the facility and not just manufacturers.

“It is a 1000-hectare property. We had to do the land acquisition and pay compensation to the inhabitants. There is a federal agency there that is taking us to court, so we are working through all of these, which caused quite a delay initially.”

Meanwhile, Edo State government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring smallholder farmers acquire appropriate skills and knowledge to drive sustainable oil palm development in line with global best practices and in accordance with Round Table for Sustainable Oil Palm (RSPO) Principles and Criteria.

The Team Lead, Edo State Oil Palm Programme (ESOPP), Mr. Churchill Oboh gave the assurance at the kickoff of the RSPO Community Outreach Programme held in Benin City, Edo State.

He said, “The community outreach programme is in line with the state government’s desire to make sure investors under the ESOPP programme operate in line with the RSPO set standards and also to make sure that the people of various host communities are equipped with the knowledge of oil palm developments and standards.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki has unequivocally demanded that all investors under the state’s oil palm programme must carry out their production in accordance with the RSPO standards which hinges on three main principles which are Planet, People and Prosperity (PPP).”

He said RSPO partnered with FDS to engage, train and educate communities on the details of the RSPO standards, adding, “RSPO partnered with FDS because the Edo State Government needs the people to be empowered with the right knowledge and understanding.

Oboh added that the partnership would ensure the various communities were provided with all they needed to know about RSPO standards in oil palm development and production as well as best practices for small-holder farmers.

The Principal Consultant, Foremost Development Services (FDS), Mr. Ahmeed Abisoye Olanigan, reiterated that palm oil must be produced sustainably and in accordance with global best practices, noting, “Oil palm must be produced in such a way that the interest of the present and future generations must be protected, the cultural, moral, socio and economic livelihood of the people must be protected and it is our responsibility as partners with RSPO to make sure we train and educate the people of the communities about their rights and benefits as host communities.”

According to him, the community outreach and training programme would last for a minimum period of 20 months with different stages and levels of engagement.

A representative of Sabongida Ora Community in Edo North Senatorial District, Chief Segun Emoni, commended the state government for the community outreach programme which will ensure inclusiveness in all the processes of oil palm investment in the state.