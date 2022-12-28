Niger PDP Guber Candidate Pledges to Fight Insecurity

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger state, Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi, has pledged to bring insecurity occasioned by banditry to its kneels if elected governor next year.

He also vowed to collaborate with the police and other security agencies to achieve a peaceful atmosphere in the state for businesses to thrive.

Kantigi made the pledge when he paid a sympathy visit to some Internally Displaced Peoples (IDP) camps in company with his running mate, Mr. Samuel Gwammna in Gulu and Azza communities in Lapai Local Government Area of the state during which he donated N13.5 million to the victims.

Kantigi commiserated with the victims over what he described as “the unfortunate situation they have found themselves” insisting that a PDP government under his watch in the state will not only bring bandits attack to an end but will ensure proper resettlement of those affected. A statement on the visit made available to newsmen in Minna, said Alhaji Kantigi apart from the cash gifts also condoled with those who lost loved ones and the injured currently recuperating at various health facilities in the local government.

The gubernatorial candidate was quoted as saying that the cash donation was a “token from his campaign council to help them pick their medical bills and to reduce their sufferings in the present harsh economic condition

“if voted into power come 2023, this ugly security situation in parts of the state will be addressed to give way for a meaningful development” the candidate was quoted as saying.”

Kantigi, according to the statement, also paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Lapai, Alhaji Umaru Bago iii, where he told the monarch that he came to identify with the Emirate and the people over the continued attacks on innocent people by bandits.

He noted that the growing level of Insecurity in the state “requires a strong commitment and political will to bring the situation under control”, assuring that if given the mandate in 2023, “we will take the battle to these criminal elements for the overall development of the state.

“There is no society that can attain any level of development with the current security situation we have on our hands, and I strongly believe that with strong commitment and political will, the situation will be addressed” Kantigi was quoted as saying.

Kantigi told the monarch that the plight of the IDPs often give him sleepless night, and that is why he captured adequate security, agriculture, infrastructure and improved welfare of the people in his manifesto.

The Emir, in his remarks, thanked the gubernatorial candidate for the visit and prayed for his success.