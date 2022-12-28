Kwara PDP Tackles AbdulRazaq over Poor Performance

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



Kwara State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council yesterday asked the State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to roll out the achievements of his administration in three and half years to the people of the state.

The party’s campaign council also demanded that “the governor should be transparent enough to tell Kwarans what he has achieved with the humongous billions of naira he has collected as federal allocations and funds borrowed during the period under review”.

The PDP campaign council was apparently reacting to the recent comment made by the governor against the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Universal Basic Education funds allegations.

A statement issued by the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly and Director General of the PDP Campaign Council for 2023 elections, Professor Ali Ahmad and made available to journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday said, “Mallam Abdulrazaq has spent three and a half years in office as a Governor but rather than roll out his achievements in office, he keeps waving a train that has long taken off”.

The campaign council, however, expressed concern that, “Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, after three years in office, would keep dragging Dr. Bukola Saraki who honourably left the seat of governor almost 12 years ago, is an eloquent testimony to his alleged cluelessness.”

Ahmad queried that it “Isn’t this a diversionary tactic to take the minds of the electorates off his inability to commission a single project, even after three and a half years in office?”

He said: “While the governor may be pardoned for his alleged knowledge deficiency, his handlers may not enjoy same; as they need to work on him before any outing so that he may be properly guided on what he says.

“For Mr. Governor to claim that the EFCC failed to prosecute the former President of the 8th NASS, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on UBEC fund because he was Senate President shows his level of exposure.

“To educate the governor, Saraki has the unenviable record of one of the most prosecuted public officers in Nigeria.

“The fact that he has never found wanting testified to his snow-white record of service, too clean for any latter-day Governor to seek to rubbish”.

The director general noted further that “the statement credited to the Governor rubbishes the integrity of the EFCC as an anti-graft agency and UBEC as an intervention agency.

“If Dr. Saraki, who didn’t enjoy immunity as President of the Senate, could not be sued then what about now that he’s not occupying any political office?

“The governor is just pained that he has failed to find inroads with the current leadership of the Commission as he did with the disgraced former EFCC boss, Mr. Ibrahim Magu reckless vituperations, the governor should be transparent enough to tell Kwarans what he has achieved with the humongous billions of naira he has borrowed and allegedly looted.

“Not only that, he should equally be bold enough to tell Kwarans where the 16 LGs’ monthly allocations have been going since there are no legally elected council chairmen and counsellors at the moment.

“Let the governor be reminded that Dr. Bukola Saraki is not a candidate for any political office in the next election.

“The governor should therefore be lectured that pretending to attack him will not translate into any electoral fortune.”

He, therefore, said that “the loss of 2019 elections didn’t symbolise the end but a rejig of the dynasty and the governor is certainly exhibiting the traits of that emperor whose reign is numbered by weeks and is left with no clue on how to save himself.”