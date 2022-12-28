Kogi Guber: Bello Begs Buhari to Consider Adeyemi APC Candidate

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



Ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial election in Kogi State, the Minister for the Federal Capital Territory, Alhaji Mohamed Bello, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to allow the ruling All Progressives Congress field Senator Smart Adeyemi as its standard bearer in Kogi, saying Adeyemi was a man of diligence and impeccable character with a zest for selfless service

The minister, who led a delegation of Christians and Muslims leaders including FCT stakeholders to Aso Villa to felicitate with the president on Christmas day, said Adeyemi, having served as a three term senator has the requisite experience, capabilities and acceptability to make the APC win the governorship election.

Bello, who described Adeyemi as a patriotic party faithful, who has contributed so much to the growth of the party, praised Buhari for allowing power to shift to the South preceding the completion of his tenure by May 2023 and urged the president to allow the same thing to happen in Kogi State.

He recalled that since the creation of the state 32 years ago, the Eastern senatorial district of the state, has produced three governors at various times, which spanned for 24 years and the central axis of the state also produced a governor, who will be completing his two term tenure of 8 years while the western senatorial district, where Adeyemi hails from has never produced any governor.

He said Adeyemi, who is the current senate committee chairman on FCT, has served in that capacity for two terms and has been one of the brains behind the development of the federal capital territory and described him as an honest politician and team player, adding that, if given the opportunity, he was well loved by his people and acceptable to all the segments of the state.

In his remarks, Adeyemi commended Buhari for being a father to all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe and religion and stressed that his administration in the last seven years has made some drastic transformations in some areas of Nigeria’s national life .

He specifically commended the president for the peaceful conduct of the APC presidential primary elections, which threw up Bola Tinubu and Shettima Kashim and described them as the best team that would govern Nigeria due to their track records of service and personal integrity.