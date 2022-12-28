Ecobank Reassures Customers of 24-Hour Digital Banking Platforms

Kayode Tokede

Ahead d of the Christmas holidays, Ecobank Nigeria has reassured that customers will be able to shop seamlessly and carry out all their transactions via its digital platforms.

The Bank’s digital platforms include: Ecobank Mobile app, USSD *326#, Ecobank Online, Ecobank OmniPlus, Ecobank Omnilite, EcobankPay, Ecobank RapidTransfer, ATMs, and PoS terminals.

Also available to customers is an extensive distribution network of over 60,000 Ecobank Xpress Point agency banking locations spread across the country.

Speaking on Ecobank Mobile app, Osahon Akpata, Group Head, Consumer Payments, Ecobank, said the app, which is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, makes it extremely easy to bank on the go 24/7, enabling customers to meet their payment needs anywhere and at any time directly from their mobile device.

“Our Mobile app allows customers manage their accounts, send money, pay bills, buy airtime, pay merchants, and do other transactions across the 33 African countries where Ecobank is present. The mobile app is secure, reliable, convenient, and available to everyone. This is the season of giving and we offer our customers more options for sending money to loved ones, ”he stated.