Christmas: Gombe Gov Releases N75m, Food Items to Christians

In the spirit of Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Gombe State Governor, Mr. Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has released over N75 million to the Christian community in the state to enable them mark the Yuletide with ease considering the present economic hardship.

Apart from the funds, Governor Inuwa also ordered the distribution of 5,000 bags of rice to facilitate a more joyous celebration.

This was contained in a press release that was issued by Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe, Mr. Ismaila Uba Misilli, which was made available to newsmen.

In addition, the governor had approved the payment of December salary to all the civil servants and political appointees, as well as local government employees in Gombe State since December 19, 2022.

He had earlier flagged off payment of over N1.6 billion gratuity arrears owed state retirees ahead of the Yuletide.

These gestures by the governor are in line with his resolve to improve the welfare of the good people of Gombe State.

Yahaya also charged Christians to uphold the tenets of love, sacrifice and tolerance as symbolised by Jesus Christ.

He enjoined Christians in Gombe State and all Nigerians alike, to sustain their abiding faith in God and maintain peace, unity and virtues that promote the progress of the state and the country.

According to the message, he charged the people to rededicate themselves and remain steadfast in prayers, which he said have an immense impact on peace, unity and stability of the society.

The governor stated that “on this significant occasion of Christmas, I extend my best wishes to the Christian community and all citizens of the country.

“This period reminds us of the need to uphold the virtues of love, selflessness and tolerance. I call on all of us, to reflect on the lessons of the season which presents an opportunity to love and to share.”