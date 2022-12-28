British Council​ ​Honours​ Grace Schools​ with​ ISA​ Award for​ Third​ Time

Mary Nnah

Grace School, Gbagada, Lagos, has been awarded the British International School​ ISA Award for the third consecutive period. The award is based on the successful completion of the International Schools Award Portfolio Assessment of the school’s international work by the British Council.

The International School Award rewards schools that are committed to embedding international awareness and understanding within their school.​ It is also​ a badge of honour for schools that showcase outstanding work in international education,

Schools are encouraged through British Council support to complete collaborative, curriculum-based work with several international partner schools and​ involvement of the wider community.​

The Project Officer, Schools Education, British Council, Nene Ogunade, commended Grace Schools for its successful completion of the assessment.

The British Council further urged Grace Schools to deploy the award on all Marketing and promotional channels of the school.​

​With its outstanding success in International work, The scheme kite mark, which is a key part of the award and is a symbol of the British ISA would feature on all the school Literature, website and other branded collaterals of the school. ​ ​

The Director of Grace Schools, Mrs Tokunbo Edun, says Grace Schools are reinventing the rules to offer qualitative educational service delivery. She says it is a strategic vision for the schools to develop robust and vibrant curricula to remain globally acclaimed citadels of learning.

​“Winning the International Schools Award for the third consecutive period attests to the unwavering commitment of Grace Schools to ​ remain a dynamic and forward-looking educational establishment,” stated Edun.

According to Edun, Grace Schools have a strong edge in superior service delivery, and the schools have never waivered from developing holistic learning approaches for the students. According to her, the schools also have a robust manpower development strategy which translates to excellence for the school

“We have been around for some time and this underscores our commitment to providing qualitative learning for all our students. Our strong focus is to develop students who will compete favourably across the globe,” added Edun. “We boast of an enabling and conducive environment, with world-class facilities for the intellectual, academic, spiritual, moral and physical development of a child. We are poised to produce godly students who are the future leaders of our dear country, Nigeria.”



