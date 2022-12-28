Bauchi Gov Donates N145m to Christians for Christmas

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has distributed cash and other essential items worth over N145 million to the Christian community including churches, women groups, associations and clerics across the state for the celebration of this year’s Christmas.

The chairman of the committee, Mr. Abdon Dalla Gin, who disclosed this yesterday, expressed gratitude to Mohammed for the annual gesture, saying that it has assisted Christian faithful in the state to celebrate Christmas successfully.

He called on the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture by praying for the success of the Mohammed-led administration and sustenance of peaceful coexistence in the state.

According to him, “His Excellency, has once again this year allocated N145 million to our committee for distribution as Christmas gifts, this is more than what we are expecting from him, we must appreciate and support him to succeed.”

In a goodwill message to all Christians on the occasion of the 2022 Christmas celebration, Mohammed pointed out that the annual celebration of Christmas was in commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ who paid the supreme price in order to save the lives of his disciples and followers.

He said the Christmas period should be used to strengthen existing friendships and establish new ones with adherents of other faith and reiterated his call for mutual respect and peaceful co-existence among citizens by living with one another harmoniously irrespective of political, cultural and religious differences for societal development.

“It is with great pleasure that I, on behalf of myself, the government and the entire people of Bauchi State, extend my warm and sincere message of goodwill to all Christians on the occasion of the 2022 Christmas celebration.

“Jesus Christ had throughout his lifetime preached peace, honesty, love for one another and above all the fear of God. It is these virtues that people irrespective of their religious belief are enjoined to imbibe and put into practice.

“While we celebrate the event with meditation and happiness, we should also reflect seriously on our routine and spiritual deeds in the last one year and pray to God for better and prosperous years ahead.”