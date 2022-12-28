  • Wednesday, 28th December, 2022

2023: Kwankwaso Mocks Opponents, Says He is Best for the Job

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP),

Senator Rabiu  Musa Kwankwaso,   yesterday threw jabs  at his opponents ahead of the 2023 elections. Kwankwaso,  in a Twitter video made fun of the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party(LP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

According to the  former governor of Kano State,  as a PhD holder, he has the best credentials to rule Nigeria “unlike  secondary school certificate  holder or diploma certificate holder.”

The NNPP presidential hopeful, who spoke in Hausa language, said he has a rich understanding of how the Nigerian government operates and is the best among the presidential contestants.

He said: “Nigerians should vote wisely this time around, as the country needs someone who can save it. I’ve worked with the ministry of defence, served as the Kano state governor and represented Kano Central senatorial district for several years with enough knowledge to know what is needed. I am a PhD holder, unlike a secondary school certificate  holder or diploma certificate  holder. I do not ‘bed wet’, nor am I a spare tyre.”

The secondary school certificate holder comment is obviously a veiled reference to allegations that Obi never attended the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) while the spare tyre jab was directed at Atiku, a two-time vice president, who was once described by his principal, Olusegun Obasanjo, as an indispensable “spare tyre.”

On the other hand,  the bedwetting jibe may be referring to Tinubu because earlier in the  year,  a video  which showed the APC candidate’s dress soaked with undetermined substance went viral creating a lot of chatter on the internet.

