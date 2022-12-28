2023: Bauchi Commissioner Tasks LG Chairmen on Gov Mohammed’s  Victory

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



The Bauchi State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki, has tasked the newly appointed Caretaker Committee chairmen of the 20 local government areas of the state to remain focus and work with relevant stakeholders for the success of the present administration and re- election of the state Governor, Bala Mohammed, at the grassroots.

Zaki made the call yesterday after a closed door meeting with the caretaker chairmen, their deputies and the heads of administration of the 20 LGAs held at the Government House in Bauchi.

The commissioner, who is the deputy director-general operation in the gubernatorial campaign council, said the caretaker committee chairmen are expected to run an open door policy to enable them discharge their duties effectively for the benefit of rural dwellers.

According to him, “Our meeting with the Caretaker Committee chairmen is to advise them on how to manage their local government councils; we need sanity in the local government administration and therefore we want them to be with their people.

“The administration of Governor Mohammed is a people-government, and as such we are expecting the Caretaker Committee chairmen to be our good ambassadors in their respective local government areas.”

Zaki reminded the Caretaker Committee chairmen on the need to work hand in hand with their councilors, managements, and cooperate with the security agencies, traditional rulers, and religious and party leaders, as well as other stakeholders in their domains in order to impact positively on the lives of the electorate.

On his part, the Caretaker Chairman of Katagum LGA, Umar Hassan, who was elected as the chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in the state, reiterated the readiness of the Caretaker Committee chairmen to work round the clock to ensure the success of Governor Mohammed particularly his victory in the forthcoming governorship election.