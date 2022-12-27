Thugs Attack SDP’s Secretariat in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Suspected thugs yesterday attacked the secretariat of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Nonwa, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State.

THISDAY gathered that while the members of the party were expecting to receive their governorship candidate, Senator Magnus Abe, the thugs invaded the venue and attacked them with different harmful weapons, insisting that there no activities will hold in the secretariat.

Confirming the incident, Mr arry Benson, spokesperson to Senator Magnus Abe, said no amount of attack on the party would stop the party candidates from campaigning in the state.

Benson said: “The SDP Secretariat in Nonwa Tai, Tai Local Government Area in Rivers state due for inauguration today by the gubernatorial candidate, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, was attacked and destroyed in the early hours of Monday by suspected political thugs.

“The several attacks and threats to life and property will not deter Senator Magnus Abe from campaigning in Tai and other local government areas of the state.”

He, however, called on the state Commissioner of Police and other security agencies “to investigate the incident, and bring an end to escalating violence in the state.”

Meanwhile, the state police command has confirmed the incident.

Speaking to THISDAY, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said it was a clash among the party members. She assured the people that normalcy had returned to the area.

“I know there was crisis among the party members but with the police intervention, normalcy have returned to area.”

Recently, some suspected thugs tried to stop the SDP governorship candidate and his team from campaigning in Oyigbo which obstructed the activities.

Abe had also declared that the continuous attacks on him and his supporters would not deter the party from campaigning for the 2023 general elections in the state.

He said the people of Rivers State would not choose slavery, suffering and hunger, when they have the opportunity to choose progress, prosperity and enjoyment.

“Is there anywhere were they will put slavery, suffering, hunger on one side and then put progress, prosperity and enjoyment on another side and people will use their own hand to choose slavery, suffering and poverty? Will you do that? Will Rivers people do that? We will win the election.

“I hear that they have set up a taskforce to be tearing our posters, taskforce on poster destruction is now a means of empowerment but when you tear the posters that are on the road and are on the side and are on the wall, can you break into people’s minds and tear us out of their mind? We will win the election and they cannot stop us”, Abe queried.