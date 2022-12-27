Scotland’s Goalkeeper, Gordon, Suffers Double Broken Legs

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon has suffered a double leg break and will miss the rest of the season, Heart of Midlothian have confirmed.

The 39-year-old club captain has already had an operation and “will be released from hospital in due course”.

Gordon was taken off on a stretcher after 76 minutes of Saturday’s 2-2 drawwith Dundee United, having come into collision with striker Steven Fletcher.

Manager Craig Neilson described itexternal-linkas a “massive blow” for the top-flight club.

It is the third serious injury of the goalkeeper’s lengthy career and Neilson backed him to return to football despite turning 40 on 31 December.

“I’ve known Craig for a long, long time and he’s a warrior,” the manager told the Scottish Premiership club’s website. “He’s faced injury adversity before and come back stronger, so I’ve no doubt that he’ll approach this in the same manner.”

Zander Clark made his Hearts debut as Gordon’s replacement at Tannadice and the 30-year-old is likely to make his first start against former club St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday evening.

As well as his club commitments, Gordon will miss Scotland’s opening Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain in March.

“Our thoughts first and foremost are with Craig and his young family,” Neilson added.

“It’s been an incredibly distressing time for them, especially at Christmas, and everyone at the club is here to offer them our full support.”

Gordon suffered a broken arm in 2009 and it fractured again on his return to action the following year.

He underwent knee surgery in 2011 to repair a tendon and a cruciate ligament injury and did not play again until signing for Celtic three years later.