President Buhari  to Inaugurate  Projects  in Kogi  Dec 29

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to visit Kogi State on December 29, 2022 to inaugurate legacy projects across the state.

This is just as Senator Smart Adeyemi representing Kogi West at the National Assembly has promised to distribute over 100 vehicles to support the campaigns of the All Progressive Congress’ (APC) Presidential Candidate, Mr. Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kassim Shettima.

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo in Lokoja.

Fanwo stated that in view of this and need to ensure a hitch free reception of Mr. President, the Government of Kogi State under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello, has declared Thursday, December 29 a public holiday.

“The decision is to enable the people of the state to receive our President. We urge all our labour unions and security agencies to ensure full compliance.

“Government wishes to call on the people of the State to come out in mass to receive Mr. President and display the hospitality we are known for as he will be commissioning life-touching legacy projects across the state,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Senator Smart Adeyemi representing Kogi West at the National Assembly has promised to distribute over 100 vehicles to support the campaigns of the All Progressive Congress’ (APC) Presidential Candidate, Mr. Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kassim Shettima.

The vehicles, which have been branded in the colour of the APC with the pictures of Tinubu and Shettima embossed on them, would be distributed to party members in the seven local government areas that made up the senatorial district.

Adeyemi explained that the vehicles would be shared before the end of the week to committed party members for ‘intense back to back campaigns’ that will cut across all the nooks and crannies of all the local government areas and wards in his constituency.

The federal lawmaker has also concluded plans to embark on another comprehensive empowerment programmes that would gulp over N250 million for members of his constituency.

Speaking to journalists, Adeyemi said that some road projects constructed and facilitated by him, which cuts across 16 communities in his constituency, would also be inaugurated while over 200 solar panel lights would be distributed to 95 communities in his constituency.

He also added that some medical items would be shared to some hospitals and health centres in the areas while about 40 sport utility vehicles would be given to some party leaders and supporters as their Christmas and New Year gifts.

Adeyemi urged the electorates to come out in mass to vote for Tinubu and all the candidates of the APC in the forthcoming election, adding that Tinubu/Shettima presidency would bring stability and prosperity to Nigeria.