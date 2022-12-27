Kwara Gov. Seeks Public-Private Partnership to Develop Rural Communities

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Governor of Kwara State, Mr. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has called for a collaboration between the public and the private sectors to enhance the socio economic development of Ilorin and other communities in the Kwara State.

AbdukRazaq declared while speaking during the weekend at the 57th Annual National Conference of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), that the state government would support the IEDPU to achieve its set goals”.

He said: “I was in Kwara South yesterday (Saturday) to launch a hospital project by Offa Metropolitan Club.

“Let’s also make Ilorin greater; we should take the lead. By this time next year, IEDPU should be launching another project. It is a challenge for all of us.

“We need to commend the focus of the IEDPU. We used to come annually for the launch of calendar. But this year has changed and we are proud of that.

“The main focus for this year is the ICT centre. I dare say that we must support the IEDPU to make sure that by this time next year the ICT project is completed.”

He narrated how Ilorin, the state’s capital city, is wearing new looks following government’s delivery of new roads and execution of many giant projects that the public could easily relate with.

The governor also commended the traditional ruler and the IEDPU for keeping the flag flying and said that a lot needs to be done to make the capital city the number one positive reference point in Nigeria.

“Our administration remains committed to inclusive growth. Our goal is to make Ilorin one of the most celebrated capital cities in Nigeria and beyond. This is what informs the focus of our projects.

“I, especially, commend the Emir and the leadership of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union for keeping the flag flying every year. We thank you for keeping the legacy of Sheikh Alimi evergreen.

“By now we should be pointing to numerous community-sponsored projects in Ilorin. I am glad this has started already.

“On our part, we are trying to change the face of Ilorin. You can see interlocking pavements taking place all over the town under our urban renewal programme.

“We are dualising the Yebumot/Oloje road; we are fixing Adeta/Pakata Road; and Pakata/Oja-Oba Road project; Old and New Yidi Road. We will keep doing our best to make sure we transform Ilorin,” he added.

AbdulRazaq noted that “in terms of infrastructure, we are renovating different parts of the state stadium; and we are building a new Squash Court.

“The Ilorin International Conference Centre will be the best of its kind in northern Nigeria outside Abuja. In terms of industrialisation and employment, we have just awarded a contract for industrial pack in Eiyenkorin.

“There will be another pack in Malete. And you know, the state is building its own Innovation Hub, which will run along with IEDPU’s Innovation Hub in order to empower our youths to achieve greater heights.

“Let us commend the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari. He hardly has time to come to Ilorin but he has been doing a yeoman’s job in Abuja.

“One of the projects, which has not been announced properly, is the protocol we signed which work will begin soon. It is a brand new diagnostic center worth $7million which will be located in Ilorin here.

“You have seen that during Maimartaba’s reign God is doing Ilorin favours. All Ilorin indigenes are progressing dutifully and rightfully.”

The governor also donated a sum of N25 million to support the IEDPU’s ICT hub and promised to ensure quick completion of the project.

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Sulu-Gambari, appealed to the descendants of the Emirate to remain peaceful and united, and be committed to the course of growth and progress of the Emirate.

He congratulated the leadership of IEDPU and the entire people of the Emirate for devoting their time and resources for the overall development of the city.

National President for IEDPU, Mr. Aliyu Otta Uthman, said that the cultural activity was organised to converse, consult and harvest thoughts on issues of local, national and international dimensions for the good of the Ilorin community and the nation at large.

Uthman, who clarified that the union is apolitical, called on political parties in the state to make their campaigns issue-based and devoid of violence.