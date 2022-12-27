IMC Plans Glamorous Draw Ceremony to Usher New NPFL Abridged Season

Plans have been concluded to stage a glamorous 2022/23 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Draw event to usher in the new season which starts on January 8 even as some of the teams in the topflight are against an abridged format.

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) said yesterday that it plans to usher the new NPFL season with glamour as the Draw Ceremony is meant to “integral to it’s strategic plans to add value to the NPFL and attract more followership and Corporate Sponsorship.”

Chairman of the IMC, Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye, hinted that at the heart of the plans is the invitation of former International and NPFL players to the event scheduled to hold tomorrow, Wednesday, December 28at Sandralia Hotel in Abuja.

Further to this, the IMC also disclosed through a memo to the 20 clubs that it has secured the approval of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to hold the draw for an abridged format of the season.

In the memo, the IMC wrote, “Recall the meeting of IMC with Clubs Owners on the 21st December 2022 at Sandralia Hotel, where it was decided that the IMC will inform the NFF on the decision to organize the draws for the 2022/2023 league on the 28th December , 2022and that the league will commence on the 8th of January 2023on Abridged League Format.

“The purpose of this letter is to convey the approval of the NFF to organize the

draws on the 28th December 2022 and the League will commence on the 8th January 2023on an Abridged League Format”, the memo stated.