Bauchi Gov Restates Commitment to  Constitutional Responsibilities

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammmed, has reassured people of the state that he would never abdicate his constitutional responsibility or place one religion above the other as long as he remained the chief executive of the state.

Mohammed also declared that he would rather be just, fair, equitable and open to all the segments of the state in line with the oath of office he in 2019.

He made these comments on Sunday when he hosted the Christian community under the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Christmas’ visit at the Government House.

The governor commended Christians in the state for their fervent prayers, which has kept his administration going since 2019 when it was inaugurated.

He stressed that the doors of his administration is wide open to constructive criticisms, adding that his administration would not be biased against anyone not to talk about religious bodies in the state.

He said that it was in order to demonstrate its neutrality that he ensured that his wife and he yearly host the Christian community on Christmas

visit.

Mohammed expressed his appreciation for the support the Christian community is according his administration.

He assured that a new site for cemetery would be allocated to the Christian community saying that “it is unfortunate that I gave directive on the issue of the cemetery but someone is flaunting it. I assure you that in the next one month, it must be done unless if I am no longer the Governor of the state.”

On the issue of the completion of the CAN’s Secretariat, the governor promised that “I am waiting to do it alongside that of the Muslim community. I don’t want to be seen as favoring one religion above the other. As soon as the Muslim’s site is ready, we do the two together.”

The governor urged them to ensure that they have their PVCs’ ready to be able to participate and vote for the PDP at all levels so that they would continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Earlier in his remarks, State CAN Chairman, Rev Dr. Abraham Damina Dimeus, commended the state governor for his treatment of the Christian community in the state since 2018 when he came on as the governor.

According to him, Mohammed remained one of the governors in the country treating their people equally and fairly irrespective of religious differences, saying that the Christian community is satisfied with the style of his administration.

Dimeus added that his coming out with his wife every year to receive them is a sign of good leadership and just to all in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

He then reminded the governor of the need for a new cemetery for the Christian community as the present one is filled as well as the completion of its Secretariat located at Rafin Zurfi area of Bauchi metropolis