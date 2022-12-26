Lagos Police Arrest Officer for Killing Lawyer

*Sanwo-Olu promises speedy justice

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Lagos State Police, Monday, arrested an Assistance Superintendent of Police attached to the Ajah Division for allegedly killing Mrs Bolanle Raheem, a lawyer, on Christmas Day in Ajah.

The deceased alongside four children were said to be returning from an outing in their car around 11 am on Monday Christmas Day when the ASP tried to stop them.

According to a source, Raheem was trying to make a U-turn under Ajah Bridge when the ASP allegedly shot at her vehicle and the bullet hit her.

Although she was said to have been rushed to a hospital, she was confirmed dead.

The State Police Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said two other police officers who were with the ASP were also nabbed for interrogation.

Hundeyin added: “Unfortunate and avoidable incident that was. The ASP that shot and two others with him have since been taken into custody.

“They are to be moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for further investigations.”

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Alabi, he continued, has been in touch with the family of the deceased and with the Nigerian Bar Association.

He added that the CP assured the family that justice would prevail.

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has condemned in the strongest term, the alleged shooting and killing of Raheem.

He expressed shock and sadness over the mindless shooting as he sympathised with the family, friends and associates of the late Bolanle Raheem.

Sanwo-Olu further pledged the State Government’s “Full support and cooperation with the police authorities” in their investigation to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the shooting, that led to the untimely death of the innocent citizen, to ensure that justice is served.

He said: “I have studied preliminary reports on the matter and have instructed the appropriate Government officers to immediately get on it.

“We must ensure speedy justice for the late Bolanle. Our Government cannot sit back and watch our citizens killed by the same law enforcers that should ordinarily protect them.”

While acknowledging the arrest, disarmament and detain of the police officers involved in the shooting incident, he gave his word that the accused persons would have their day in court.

“Nothing will be spared under the Laws of Lagos State until justice is served adequately. We will ensure that it is done speedily because justice delayed is justice denied,” the governor promised.