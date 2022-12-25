The Sealing of Atiku’s Campaign Office

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Friday took his disagreement with the his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to another level when he shut the campaign office of the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar,

This happened just few days after the South-south Zonal office of the Presidential Campaign Council in the state was sealed on December 20, 2022.

It was learnt that the Rivers State government sealed off the campaign office based on Executive Orders 21 and 22.

The office was said to have been shut for producing noisy political activities in residential areas without approval from the state government.

The Rivers State PDP presidential campaign council, which made this known, noted that the office which is located in GRA, Port Harcourt was sealed off in the early hours of Friday.

Recall that Wike lost the PDP presidential primary in May to, Atiku who polled 371 votes and was declared the winner, while the governor secured 237 votes. Since after the primary, he has been inconsolable.

Further cracks in the opposition party widened after Atiku overlooked him and settled for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate.

Even when he rejected his inclusion in the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, many believe that he pained that the campaign could go on without his contributions. So far, he has a lot to undermine Atiku and other members of the party.

No doubt the governor’s latest action has portrayed him as someone who has lost every sense of comportment. Is he the first human being to lose primaries or lose the vice presidential ticket in Nigeria?

Many are wondering if truly Wike is in control of Rivers State voters, why all the bullying?

If he is doing all these to attract Atiku’s attention to himself who has shut his eyes against him without responding to his excesses, it is better for the former vice president to continue to ignore him.