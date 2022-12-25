Remain Hopeful for Better Nation, Obi Charges Nigerians

· Plans to spend Christmas with Kogi IDPs

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi yesterday urged Nigerians to remain hopeful for a better nation especially as Nigerians prepare to take back their nation, for good, come 2023.

Obi, former governor of Anambra State, has said he would spend Christmas with the less privileged people at the Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDP) camps in Ibaji and Idah, the ancestral headquarters of Igalaland.

He made this call while delivering his 2022 Christmas message to Nigerians yesterday.

He explained that the celebration of Christmas birthed hope in the world, while urging Nigerians to hold unto that firm hope for a better and more productive nation.

He restated that Christmas is a season of love and that the celebration of the birth of Christ should be a constant reminder of how God gave His only begotten son for the salvation of humanity.

He said, “We, as humans should therefore, endeavour to make sacrifices, even when it is painful, for the good of others and for our society.”

He encouraged Nigerians to go beyond the festivities and glamour associated with the Christmas season and strive to live out the true essence of the celebration.

He stated that fraternal love and giving to the poor are the hallmark of Christmas celebration, and enjoined all to lend helping hands to one another.

Obi urged Nigerians to see the year 2023 as a very significant year in the history of the nation as it presents Nigerians the opportunity to turn around the trajectory of the nation by giving only competent leaders access to power.

He wished Nigerians a productive and prosperous new year.

Also, in a statement yesterday, the Chairman of Kogi LP, Mr. Ahmed Mohammed stated that Obi would be with Kogi IDPs in the spirit of celebrating Christmas with the less privileged.

He added that he would also join other Catholic faithful from Kogi State for the celebration, the first of its kind by any politician in the state.

The statement said: “In the spirit of the joyful season, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, will be celebrating Christmas day, December 25 with less privileged living in the IDP camps around Idah and Ibaji areas.

The Parishioners of St Boniface Catholic Cathedral, Sabongari and all Christian faithful at Idah, Kogi State, will join the celebration.

He said: “We encourage all patriots that are set out to rescue our dear country to stay motivated as we work together towards achieving a new Nigeria that our unborn children will be proud of.”