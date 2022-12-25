Reject Vote Trading in 2023, Catholic Bishops Tell Nigerians

Janes Sowole in Abeokuta and Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti





Catholic Bishops, Abeokuta and Ekiti Dioceses, Rev. Peter Odetoyinbo and Felix Ajakaye respectively yesterday challenged duly registered voters nationwide to reject vote trading and elect credible leaders at all levels in the 2023 elections

The bishops, equally, called for a revolution of the mind and positive change of attitude, which they claimed would enthrone righteousness in the country and end all forms of vote buying, vote selling and other unpatriotic acts that stunted the growth of Nigeria.

They made the calls in separate messages they released yesterday to mark Christmas, calling for new orientation and change attitude on the part of all citizens for Nigeria to be a better place

In his message titled “Let the Joy of Christ’s Birth Rekindle our Hope,” Odetoyinbo observed that every heart “must embrace a better attitude and lifestyle in the New Year. “

“If we desire a new Nigeria, then it must come with new orientation and attitudinal change. We all think of changing Nigeria but let one of us begin by first changing his or her attitude, then Nigeria will be a better place.

“Imagine how kidnapping, bribery, vote-buying, ballot box snatching, forgery, insurgency, banditry, robbery and other related vices would become things of the past if everyone of us decides to embrace a ‘change of attitude’ as we approach the New Year.”

“A change of attitude and orientation particularly as we prepare for the general elections is our clarion call. Let us reject all forms of vote selling and incentives by politicians who have turned our willpower to merchandise! Do not sell your vote for pecuniary gains!

“Let us join hands to save Nigeria by electing credible leaders that will salvage things from getting worse! It is not enough to desire the joy of a new Nigeria, there is a corresponding responsibility”.

“Our desired future will only emerge when we go out determined to cast our votes for the candidates we believe can deliver on the dividends of democracy and help fulfil our dream of a prosperous nation.”

Speaking on a radio programme in Ado Ekiti yesterday, Ajakaye specifically charged Nigerians to vote out non-performing elected officials contesting the 2023 elections.

He said Christmas offered another opportunity for moral and spiritual rebirth by Nigerians and the need to show love to one another and eschew hate and other divisive tendencies.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria “shall overcome its challenges. Evil will not overcome Nigerians. God will keep the nation united for it to bring His plan for its people into fruition.”

Ajakaye urged Nigerians to look for ways to make themselves happy despite the problems and hardship afflicting the country, though noted that they had roles to play in restoring Nigeria to the path of glory, honour, prosperity and fulfilment of their dreams.

He advised privileged Nigerians “to use the opportunity of the Christmas season to show compassion on the poor and assist the less privileged by investing something meaningful and worthwhile in their lives for the suffering in the land to reduce.”

He also advised Nigerians, especially the youths, to stop wasting their time on the Internet abusing one another, cursing other people, abusing one another’s parents, arguing about who is the greatest footballer of all time and thereby creating enmity and generating bad blood among soccer stars who are already accomplished.

Rather, Ajakaye urged the youths to work on themselves, invest in their human capital development and use their talents to create positive identity and wealth for themselves and be useful for their communities, states and fatherland.

He said: “I have always prayed for revolution in this country. What type of revolution? I always pray for revolution of the mind, miracle of the mind. When I see that person, I see him as a child of God just like me. I have never asked about your religion or where you have come from.

“Even if you Google, this talk about vote buying and vote selling; some people put it on social media some time ago even in the church. My country is my country. That is why you will see my green-white-green identity anywhere I go in the world.”