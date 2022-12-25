Freedom at Last for Walter Okeke

Much wisdom has been distilled into simple language to be used by anyone and everyone in Nigeria. One such wisdom is captured in ‘Wahala no dey finish.’ This fact is something that individuals like former Anambra State governorship aspirant, Walter Okeke, have come to realise. Even after having lots and lots of money, when trouble knocked on his door and dragged him away, Okeke could not so much as protest. But things are looking better for him now

November 15, 2022, was a rowdy day for Okeke. That was the day that it was reported everywhere that he had attempted to repeat the Alamieyeseigha experience by running away from a court hearing only to be caught and immediately thrown into prison. Although this is an oversimplified account of what happened, the fact is that Okeke landed in the Port Harcourt Prison without knowledge of when he might be allowed to return free to society.

That day of release has come for Okeke. A Chief Magistrate, A.O. Amadi Nna, granted Okeke bail of N100 billion. This along with other conditions would allow Okeke to return a free person to society and try as much as he can to save himself from the still-hanging wrath of the law.

For those in on the matter, Okeke was charged with stealing oil drilling pipes and other heavy-duty equipment which were worth over N800 million. According to reports, Okeke had seized these items and hidden them away at his Trans-Amadi residence in Port Harcourt. The matter has been in court since May 2022. However, it has never come to any fruitful resolution. That is until Okeke was carted off to prison in November.

All that is painful history, anyway. Things are looking to get better for the man. Although the bail conditions are a bit heavy, it is nothing that a person of his social and political class cannot bear.