DJ Burn Quest to Spread Love through Music

Rebecca Ejifoma





Funmilola Akinsanya, better known by his stage name DJ Burn is an American-based hip-hop gospel and rap artiste with a finesse for his calling.

From Felele Straight in Ibadan the Oyo State capital to the U.S., DJ Burn has continued to rock his role seamlessly as a producer, songwriter, activist and CEO of Ascent Entertainment, Inc. Registered in the US.

He began to drool over music as a young child. “I fell in love with music at age nine,” he recounted. “Since then, I sang lyrics on CDs along with musicians like Big L, 2 Pac, Biggy, LL Cool J and so on.”

Interestingly, he took to writing, singing and rapping his songs at 14. “I also started creating my instrumentals in my high school days.”

However, the DJ swung into professional music in February 1998 when he got to the US to pursue music. And his passion for contemporary gospel and rap music is uncompromised. “Rap gives finesse to my music and also lifts the souls of my audience. Since the release of this audio, Winner, the song has been a blessing to many.

“We’ve received several testimonies and we give thanks to God for each testimony received.”

Taking a stroll down memory lane, the artiste admitted. “I was once a gangster in the States before Jesus got my heart,” he expressed.”Now I am passionate about Jesus and the vision of my music ministry is to inspire, encourage, support, and bring out the best in people and see them fulfil their purpose in Christ.”

The DJ also noted that he reflects his vision and passion for the work of Christ in his music ministry, creative arts, media ministry as well as lyrical writing. “Music is food to the soul, so I evolve constantly to ensure that my fanbase gets the best value from my music,” he expressed.

Although a gospel singer, DJ Burn aspires to collaborate with Wizkid. “I respect him and appreciate him for putting Afrobeats on the global map. I also look forward to my music being played for Hip-hop fans worldwide. I have confidence in myself and I know I can. I have what it takes to make it in the music industry,” he enthused gleefully.

One thing that the producer is thankful for is his teeming fans. He isn’t only grateful for their support and encouragement through the years, but he is also thrilled to have their love which is spurring him to do more.

To budding singers, he gave his two cents. “I just want to let them know that consistency will always produce results. Don’t give up. Keep working on yourself. Before you know it, you’ll get there. The sky is your starting point.”

For DJ Burn, the players in the music industry should aid the growth of one another. He, however, frowns at the unhealthy competition, saying, “It should be avoided at all costs. There is enough space in the sky for everyone to soar. This is why some 2023, our record label “Ascent Entertainment, Inc.” has the vision to help upcoming artistes in Nigeria and beyond.”