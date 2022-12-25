Alvan Ikoku Education Colloquium Holds December 26

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The President-General, Nzuko Arochukwu Worldwide yesterday revealed that the first Dr Alvan Ikoku Education Colloquium Report and Aro Education Development Trust Fund would be unveiled December 26 as part of activities marking this year’s celebration.

In a statement yesterday, the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Sir Chijioke Oti and Secretary, Dr Onyema Edward said the theme of this year’s celebration is “Education in Aro: Time for Action”

The statement also planned to launch the 1st Phase of Aro Education Trust Fund.

It said this year’s Aro-Day celebration promised “to be great and spectacular as Umu-Aro within the country and diaspora would gather at Arochukwu Cultural and Civic Center to develop strategies of funding Education and Skill Acquisition programs to the benefit of downtrodden in the society especially the Aro.

“Aro-Day is a day where Aro descendants no matter where they are domiciled, review their contributions to development of the World especially Nigeria and the Kingdom. Aros gather on this day to celebrate their heritage, culture, togetherness.

“The highlights of the program for December 26, Aro-Day include unveiling1st Alvan Ikoku Education Colloquium Report; Inauguration of Aro Education Development Trust Fund and Launching of N100m 1st Phase of the N500m Aro Education Development Trust Fund.”

Information from Eze-Aro Palace revealed that the annual ritual, which started in 1981 through a royal proclamation by His Majesty, Mazi Kanu Oji, Eze-Aro had contributed to the advancement of education in the state and others

In 1981, the statement noted that a royal proclamation by His Majesty, Mazi Kanu Oji, Eze-Aro declared December 26 every year “Aro-Day.” On Aro-Day, no other events like burials, birthday, wedding, football competition etc. is allowed to hold.

The statement said: “The first Aro-Day was celebrated at Obinkita Hall, in Arochukwu Kingdom. This annual ritual has contributed to: building and donation of Abia State Collage of Education Technical, Arochukwu in 1992, mobilising support for Aro communities, construction of Aro Cultural and Civic Center in 2017 and unifying event to attract the new generation to their ancestral land.”