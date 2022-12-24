Upward Review of Major Contracts Inevitable, Says Delta Govt

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba



The Delta State Government has reiterated that the reality of the prevailing economic situation in Nigeria makes the upward review of contracts for many of its infrastructural projects inevitable.

The State Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Mr. Noel Omodon, stated this in Asaba while briefing journalists on major decisions reached at this week’s State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting at the Government House, presided over by the State Deputy Governor, Mr. Kingsley Otuaro.

However, Omodon said that the council has approved the re-award of contracts for the construction of Ayakoromo Bridge as well as ‘Sector A’ of the Ughelli-Asaba Expressway dual-carriageway project “to a more credible and competent contractor” before the end of next week.

State EXCO recently approved the repudiation of the contracts for the two projects on grounds of non-performance.

Nonetheless, the commissioner explained that the projects to be re-awarded have been approved by the Council following the “completion of all the processes for the projects to be re-awarded.”

“The state government had equally engaged a contractor to carry out some palliative works on some bad spots of the road to ensure seamless flow of traffic during the 2022 Yuletide,” he said.

He said that the meeting also approved the award of a contract for the construction of bridge at Ohoror/Bomadi Road.

“We are also supplying new furniture and equipment in the new Faculty of Agriculture, Dennis Osadebe University, Asaba.

“The Ogbe-Ijaw internal roads were considered for construction. Some of these roads have been awarded before but the contractors could not complete the projects because of fluctuations in prices of materials.

Omodon said, “We have reviewed upwards the construction and rehabilitation of Ovwor township roads. We have also reviewed the Aladja/Ogbe-ijaw Road in Udu and Warri South local government areas of the state.

“Again, we have reviewed upward the contract for the construction of Umuchime/Ogbeole Road in Ogume, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state as well as that of Ellu township roads.”

He noted that the contract for Aluoje Street in Idumuesah, Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state was reviewed upward, adding that a lot of memos were considered at the council meeting for ratification, appraisals and assessment.

Omodon, who patted the administration on the back for the opening to traffic of the Koka Interchange (flyover) in Asaba, said, “Basically, what we were just doing was reviewing our contracts and looking at which ones are beginning to fail and the ones the contractors are asking for reviews.

“We had an appraisal for the Film Village and Leisure Park. That is basically what we have done at today’s Exco meeting,” he said.