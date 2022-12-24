Terrorists on Rampage, Kill Village Head, Vigilantes in Niger, Anambra; Abduct Priests in Benue

Ahamefula Ogbu in Lagos and Laleye Dipo in Minna

Insecurity, which has been pervasive across the country, continues to take its toll as the village head of Mulo, Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State, as well as two vigilantes in Anambra State were late last Thursday killed by terrorists, while a Catholic priest was kidnapped in Benue State.



Sources said the village head, Mallam Usman Garba was abducted along with three other members of his community, and while being led into their hideout, the terrorists suddenly turned against the traditional ruler and killed him before taking away the remaining victims.



It was learnt that the heavily armed terrorists also sacked the community and escaped with valuable items including agricultural produce.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar when contacted yesterday morning confirmed the incident saying security operatives are after the terrorists



According to Umar, Mashegu Local Government Area has witnessed a series of attacks in the last two weeks but regretted that the murder of the village head of Malo community “is the height of the attacks.”



He said Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has directed all security agencies to mobilise in full force to flush out the terrorists and completely eradicate insecurity in Mashegu LGA.



According to him, although the security situation across the state had reduced, there were still some threats and pockets of attacks in some communities including Mashegu, Mariga, and Kontagora local government areas.



“There is improvement in the security situation in the state. There has been a reduction in attacks but we are aware that the threat is still there and still exists. Recently, we have seen attacks in the fringes of Mashegu, Mariga, and Kontagora,” he said.



Umar assured the residents across the state of a peaceful Christmas and New Year celebration, adding that the security agencies would increase patrol and visibility to curb any further attack or terror incident.



“We are providing a call number for communities and residents. If there is any movement or sighting of any act of terror or any criminals, the communities should dial 07031964389.



“The Governor is reassuring Nigerlites that he is still committed to ensuring that the state is safe and that all is in place to ensure an attack-free and hitch-free festive period.”

Umar then urged communities to liaise with the security agencies around them and draw their attention to anything that would cause a threat to the lives of the people.