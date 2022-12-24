Okowa: Investment in Primary Healthcare Will Save Nation’s Ailing Health Sector

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba





Delta State Governor and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has reiterated the motive behind his administration’s healthcare policies with conscious investment in primary healthcare centres and sued for the replication of such approach across the country in order to invigorate the country’s failing healthcare sys­tem.

Okowa, who made the assertion in Asaba while inaugurating tens of thousands of essential modern medical equipment and consumables donated by the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) for distribution to over 270 primary healthcare centres in the state, said that was the way to go in the light of Nigeria’s growing population and the disturbing pressure on tertiary medical facilities in the country.

The governor pointed out that such deliberate intervention and investment in primary healthcare facilities will greatly enhance healthcare service delivery at grassroots and improve the overall performance of the health sector significantly.

Equipment and other items donated by DESOPADEC included wheelchairs, beds, hospital mattresses, cabinets, ward screens, gynaecological tables and various consumables.

Okowa, who was represent­ed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, said that he was impressed that the Commission has been living up to its mandate, adding that DESOPADEC has been proactive and working hard to improve the well-being of the people of the state through various intervention programmes and projects.

He acknowledged the critical role played by DESOPADEC during recent flooding that ravaged parts of the state, noting that the Commission joined the government in taking proactive measures to effectively manage the situation, including “the establishment of four solid camps for the people displaced from their homes and communities by the flood.”

Okowa said that the intervention would greatly complement his administration’s “strategy to meet sustainable primary healthcare coverage” in line with the global standards of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“I am aware of the frequent interventions of the commission to better the lives of Deltans,” he governor remarked, noting that it would also motivate the local government councils to key in the programme to improve services at the primary healthcare centres

“The equipment will greatly help in tackling emerging health burdens and achieve the Uni­versal Health Coverage of all persons in the state,” he said.

Okowa charged authorities of the benefiting local gov­ernment areas to put the medical various equipment and consumables from DESOPADEC to optimal use for the benefit of the people

Earlier, the Managing Director of DESOPA­DEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, commended the Okowa administra­tion for its unflinching commitment towards the improvement of the healthcare sector through modern health­care delivery initiatives and schemes for the vulnerable and less-privileged like widows.

The government’s sustained investment in the sector has definitely encouraged complementary contributions like the Commission’s donation of quality medical equipment and consumables, which he noted will go a long way in giving new impetus to the medical and healthcare architecture of Delta State.

Ogieh said, “What we are presenting here today are functional items needed to cover various needs of the 268 Primary Healthcare centres across the state.

“The provisions here cover essential needs for the effective and efficient delivery of primary health services in the 268 Prima­ry Health Care facilities across the state for the benefit of all Deltans.

“In consonance with the com­mitment of your administra­tion, the ultimate is to ensure a healthy citizenry which will not only enhance their productivity in all spheres of life but also the general well-being, happiness and peace of mind of all our peo­ple and families.”

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Health, Dr. Jude Winful-Orieke, while thanking the management of DESOPADEC for the thoughtful and generous donation, noted that the supplies far outstripped the expectations of the ministry when it approved the Commission assistance in its plan to improve the quality of services in the primary healthcare centres in the state.

“I must say that this intervention is massive; these will surely go round the whole state. We certainly didn’t do so much; we are very grateful to DESOPADEC,” Winful-Orieke said.

In his remarks, the Head of Department, Medicine Health and Safety Services Department of DESOPADEC, Dr. Michael Ekotebo, disclosed that the supplies donated were actually meant for at least 300 primary healthcare centres in the state as the orders had been increased when the management of the Commission realised that there were more than 268 such facilities across the state in need of the intervention.