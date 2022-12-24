N’Assembly Polls: PDP Candidate Pledges Efficient Representation

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The people of Ideato nation in Imo State have besieged the St Peter’s Anglican Church Field, Akokwa to give a rousy welcome home to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ideato Federal Constituency in the February 2023 National Assembly election, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

The PDP House of Representatives candidate, according to a statement by his media office and made available to THISDAY in Abuja on Saturday, was first welcomed at the popular Ntueke Junction by hundreds of his supporters.

The statement added that Ugochinyere joined the party faithful in a crowded convoy to St. Peter’s Anglican Church Field, Akokwa, Ideato the venue of the reception.

Part of the statement added: “His arrival was however characterised by a heavy fanfair, show of true love, cannon shots and acrobatic displays by Okada riders, and various dance groups.

“The reception is coming barely two weeks after the Supreme Court had affirmed him as the duly nominated candidate for Ideato South and North federal constituency of Imo State.”

At the event, Ugochinyere dedicated his many court victories to God and the very good people of Ideato nation who had stood by him throughout the legal battles.

He vowed that he will never be intimidated by the continuous attack on him, adding that he was in his country home to continue with his campaign “despite a renewed plot to attack, abduct, or arrest him over laughable trumped up charges of arson, armed robbery, kidnapping and murder”.

An Abuja High Court had, in a ruling during the week, suspended a criminal summon filed against the PDP House of Representatives candidate.

He told the crowd that his present political ordeal was not unconnected with the widespread fraud in the voter register exposed by the opposition coalition.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the amended Electoral Act and insisted that the law would further strengthen Nigeria’s electoral process if properly implemented.