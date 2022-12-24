Lawan, Nnamani Preach Peace at Christmas

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and Senators Chimaroke Nnamani, Solomon Adeola and Opeyemi Bamidele have enjoined Christians to show love, peace, hope and tolerance which Jesus Christ preached by personal example as they celebrate Christmas.

Lawan said, “I heartily rejoice with Christians in Nigeria as they celebrate this annual festival of the birth of Jesus Christ.

“The life and teachings of Jesus Christ enjoins his followers through holy living to be the light and salt that make the world brighter and better for mankind.

“Jesus Christ also commanded his followers to love their neighbours just as they love themselves and to seek peace in the society.

“Abiding by those great instructions is important for Christians everywhere and for all of us in Nigeria as we seek to build a virile and happy nation.”

He pledged that the National Assembly will continue to promote good governance so that we can overcome our development challenges and set our country firmly on the path of progress, peace and unity.

He said, “The ninth National Assembly has been working with the Executive Arm in the last three and a half years to improve service delivery by government and all its institutions, to raise the standard of living of Nigerians.”

Also the Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District , who is also a former governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, called for religious tolerance and mutual respect between and among different adherents as the road map for harmonious coexistence in the country .

Nnamani stated that respect for each other’s religion and observing the rights of others is a sure way to guaranteeing harmonious coexistence without stepping on toes.

He stressed that deliberate efforts must be made by all and sundry to engender peace and security in the land .

He specifically urged Christian faithful to be guided by the spirit of the season as exemplified by Jesus Christ advocacy for peace , love , tolerance and forgiveness.

Meanwhile The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, has doled out Christmas gifts to members of his Constituents ahead of the celebration.

Bamidele , according to a statement by his media office, charged the people of Ekiti State to continue to spread the virtues of peace, love and charity for which purpose Jesus Christ came to the world .

The statement read,”As we celebrate this Christmas, the good people of Ekiti State should explore this season in spreading the virtues of peace, love and charity which is the purpose of Jesus Christ coming to the world and also pray for the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

“We must see politics as an opportunity to serve the people and not a ‘do or die’ affair. A peaceful electioneering process that is laced with integrity and fairness would most likely guarantee the emergence of credible and responsible leaders for the country via the 2023 general elections”.

On the 2023 election, Bamidele ,described the former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the best man to take charge of the country, after President Muhammadu Buhari’s exit.

The federal lawmaker, described Tinubu as a resourceful and result-oriented leader, who has the capacity to take the country out of wood considering the way he built Lagos to become the third largest economies in Africa.

The Senator urged Christians across the country to pray fervently for the realization of Tinubu’s presidency in the next year’s poll, appealing that they should resist attempt being made by some politicians to demonize the same- faith ticket adopted by the All Progressives Congress.

Bamidele said the 2023 election would be a watershed in the history of electioneering in Nigeria, saying making a right choice in Tinubu remains a saving grace for Nigerians to prevent the country from being handed over to inexperienced, callow and weak willed leaders.

He said what Nigerians need after Buhari’s exit, is a President that can unite the nation, combat insecurity and bring economic prosperity, which he said Tinubu aptly represents.

The federal lawmaker urged the Christians not to be deceived from electing Tinubu by desperate and inordinate efforts being made to demonize him for adopting former Borno State Governor and a Muslim, Senator Kashim Shettima as his Vice Presidential candidate.

He said, “The 2023 is one election that must be by reality and not by religious fanaticism or ethnic bond. Poverty and insecurity didn’t recognise all these factors.

“We need a thinker, resourceful and result-oriented leader to turn the country around and not someone that will bring us back to the abyss of corruption.

“Asiwaju has a rich leadership record and antecedents that Nigerians can rely upon. He is one leader that unites and build. He is a welfarist and not a pillager like others. I am confident that he can do the job well and make Nigeria proud as a nation.

“As you celebrate, I appeal to you to pray for the success of our dear governor , Hon. Biodun Oyebanji and his administration. With him being successful, all of us will have course to be joyous because we have expectations that needed to be met”.

Similarly, Senator Solomon Adeola, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance has called on all Christians in particular and Nigerians in general to use the occasion of the Christmas celebration to renew their faith in Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

He asked them to and pray for a peaceful and rancor free 2023 General Elections in a few weeks’ time.

Adeola said Christmas symbolizes the celebration of the birth of a new dawn for the salvation of souls for all humanity especially for the Christians stressing that with the birth of Jesus Christ that we are celebration, mankind have a hope for a better future and salvation of souls for eternity.

He said, “I want to urge all Christian faithful not to use the occasion of 2022 Christmas celebration for merry-making only but use it as a period of reflection and supplication to God Almighty for a better, peaceful and prosperous future.

“With this year’s celebration coming weeks to a crucial national and states’ election, I urge all Nigerians to see the season as another opportunity for fervent prayers for a new dawn and prosperous future for individuals and the Nigeria nation” the senator stated.