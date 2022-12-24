Killings in Anambra, Abduction in Benue

Two vigilantes simply identified as Elochukwu, alias Ogbaka Ekwu, and Comrade Abiriwa were killed in Umuora village, Uga, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, late last Thursday, while Mark Ojotu, a Catholic priest of Oturkpo diocese was kidnapped.



Elochukwu and Abiriwa were allegedly abducted from their duty posts at night and their lifeless bodies were found at different locations some hours later.

According to sources, Agbaka’s body was found dumped in an area called Akpulu hours later, while Abiriwa was found dead at an unnamed location in Imo State.

Ojotu, who is the chaplain of St. Mary’s Hospital, Okpoga in Okpokwu LGA of Benue State, was kidnapped along Okpoga-Ojapo road. The incident was confirmed by chancellor of the diocesan secretariat, Joseph Itodo.



“We write to notify you of the kidnap of one of our priests, Rev. Fr. Mark Ojotu. He is the Chaplain of St. Mary’s Hospital, Okpoga. The sad incident occurred today, 22nd December 2022 at about 5.00pm along Okpoga-Ojapo Road, Okpokwu LGA, Benue State.



“The Local Ordinary, Most Rev. Michael Ekwoyi Apochi, has called on all Christ’s Faithful in the Catholic Diocese of Oturkpo and beyond to earnestly pray for his quick and safe release as we intensify efforts to ensure his release.



“We commend our brother and all those in the kidnappers’ den throughout the country to the powerful intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary for their speedy and safe release from the hands of their abductors.”



Benue State police spokesperson, Catherine Anene while confirming the development said; “The abduction was reported this morning. We have commenced investigations. The last reported priest abduction in Benue was in July when Peter Amodu was seized while working in the Catholic diocese of Otukpo.”