House on the Rock Extends Love to the Needy at Christmas

The House on the Rock church has expressed love and support to no fewer than 30,000 persons in Lagos state.

The act was part of the church’s ‘Project Spread’ initiative, held annually to identify with the needy during Christmas celebrations.

The project held across three locations simultaneously in the state, with variety of staple foods distributed to over 30,000 that thronged the collection centres.

Speaking on the project, Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin stressed that the project aimed to identify with the needy and less privileged especially at Christmas.

He said,”Project Spread is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of House on The Rock under the auspices of the Rock Foundation”

Represented by African Mission of the church, Adegoke Coker, he stated that the move was to compliment government’s efforts in alleviating hardship, urging the authority to double efforts at improving living condition of Nigerians.

He added that the Ministry also run other programmes that caters to the capacity and economic development of the needy.

“For four years, we have consistently fed over 500 persons every sunday and we are glad doing this. Our Urban alternative service initiative which has been for 20 years has touched numerous lives both medically and economically.”

He enjoined beneficiaries to continue to intercede for Nigeria and the leaders, even as he expressed optimism in the country’s future.

Commenting, one of the beneficiaries, Stephen Friday thanked the giver, and pray for their enlargement.

He said,”I hope to also give out to the needy someday.”