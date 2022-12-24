  • Saturday, 24th December, 2022

Foundation Shines at SERAS CSR Award

Business | 53 mins ago

The Biodun and Ibikunle Foundation has emerged the non-profit organisation of the year at the 2022 Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility (SERAS) CSR Awards that held recently in Lagos.

According to the SERAS organisers, the foundation became the preferred for the award category given the impact generated by its SeedInvest Acceleration Programme.

Commenting, President of the Foundation, Oriyomi Adebare-Anthony stated, “As a non-profit organisation working to help entrepreneurs increase their capacity, we are really glad that we won this award. This serves as a recognition of the work we are doing and we are motivated to do more to ensure more Nigerian entrepreneurs are supported with needed asset grants to grow their businesses.”

So far, the SeedInvest Acceleration Programme has supported over 100 Nigerian businesses with asset grants to enhance their output.

The foundation also provides essential interventions in the areas of education and healthcare through its School Kit and Healthwize initiatives respectively.

Now in its 16th edition, the SERAS CSR Award is recognised as a leading promoter of corporate social responsibility and sustainability in Africa.

The initiative has contributed to boosting the public image and positive perceptions of corporations by promoting best practices emanating from them.

