Firm Bags Outstanding Engineering and Construction Award

Still Earth Limited has been declared “Global Most Outstanding Engineering and Construction Company of the Year” at the Global Quality Day Award.

According to the award organisers, World Quality Alliance, the award was in recognition of Still Earth’s disposition towards quality in the execution of contracts, which distinguishes it from most of its peers.

Commenting, Project Manager of Still Earth, Oladimeji Oseni stated that the organisation places premium on quality, being the bedrock of all engineering and construction works.

“As a company with quality as a core value, we adopt a principled and uncompromising approach to our professional and value standards and quality assurance processes. This ensures that we consistently produce reliable products that meet the specifications of all our projects,” said Oseni.

Also speaking, Corporate Communications Manager of the firm, Lily Adimefe thanked the organisers, while assuring of continued priority on quality.

She said, “We are excited by the award. This will further spur us to continue to invest in qualified talents and lead a workforce of trained individuals that will position us as an industry major player.”

In her remark, Secretary of the award committee, Ifeoma Okeke explained that the award was part of activities to commemorate World Quality Day and reward excellence, while creating awareness on the importance of quality to health and economy.