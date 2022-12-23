  • Friday, 23rd December, 2022

Yobe Governor Commends FEC for 132KV Substations

Nigeria | 4 hours ago


Michael Olugbode in Damaturu

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approving the construction of 132KV substations in Nguru and Geidam.

He said the substations would improve the quality of life in the border communities.

The governor noted that the communities are very enterprising with robust commercial activities and would be opened to development with improved electricity supply.

Buni explained that the substations would boost power supply to create employment opportunities and wealth creation.

According to him, “The Buhari administration has given the people of Yobe State a sense of belonging, and we truly appreciate that.”

He, however, called on the people of the state to continue supporting the Buhari administration for more dividends of democracy.

The projects were approved at the FEC meeting last Wednesday.

