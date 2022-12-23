Nigerian Breweries Throws Weight Behind Big Brother Titans





Nigeria’s largest brewing company, Nigerian Breweries Plc (NB) will be sponsoring the special Big Brother edition, ‘Big Brother Titans’.

The company is the category sponsor of the reality TV show which will see housemates from South Africa and Nigeria vie for the $100,000 grand prize.

“As an organisation, we strongly believe that the 2023 BB Titans show presents an opportunity for the world to witness the blend of two great countries, foster interactive conversations and boost both economies. This is why Nigerian Breweries is glad to keep contestants and viewers refreshed as the show runs in the upcoming months,” said Cluster Media Lead – West Africa, Nigeria Breweries Plc, Wasiu Abiola.

Themed “The Rise of the Giants”, BB Titans aims to unearth the giants of the continent that are yet to be discovered. It is slated for January 2023 and is expected to strengthen the bond between both countries as both cultures blend and interact in the Big Brother House, as well as through interactions from fans and critics in the media. Although contestants will be hosted in South Africa, there will be an extension of all the events in Nigeria.