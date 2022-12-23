Nigeria is Breeding Poverty, Says Peter Obi

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party ((LP), Mr Peter Obi, has observed that Nigeria as a nation was breeding poverty, hunger and unemployment.

Obi, who spoke yesterday, during his presidential campaign in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said the country has suffered so much set back because of failed leadership.



He said his plans was to unite the country, revive education and move Nigeria from a consumption country to a production economy.

According to Obi, Nigeria needed a leadership that would assure and work out security of its citizens.



He mocked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government for promising Nigeria change from the previous government achievements, saying government, if elected in 2023, would also ensure the stability of the health sector.



“In Nigeria, today, our country is breeding poverty. A country that is breeding unemployment, breeding sickness, a country that is breeding out of school children, a country that youth unemployment is highest in the world, that is what they called a change. We now live in a very insecured country. Our job is to secured and save Nigeria.

“Our second job, is to make sure that we have a country, where there is rule of law, where education is number one priority, infrastructure development and development in health sector. We will move the Nigeria from consumption to a production country,” Obi assured.