Mumuni Lauds Sports Minister on Katsina’s Chieftaincy Title 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A member of the Security and Intelligence Committee of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has described the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, as not a pushover among the members of the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressives Congress (CPC) in Lagos state in 2011, said this while congratulating the Minister on his conferment with the title of Sarkin Wasanni by the Emir of Daura in Katsina state, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar.

Mumuni in a congratulatory message signed by his Media Aide, Mr. Rasheed Abubakar, said he was not surprised that Dare, the Agbaakin of Ogbomoso land, in Oyo state, would be given such a title in faraway Katsina state, stating that the conferment of the title on his has shown that he is not a pushover among the serving ministers in the country.

The APC chieftain added that the minister has contributed greatly to the development of Sports not only in Daura, where President Muhammadu Buhari hails from, he has also initiated different developmental projects across Nigeria.

According to him, “The conferment of the title is an indication that the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Dare is not a pushover among the current serving ministers.

“He has done greatly in the ministry, more than his predecessors. He has extended his assistance to the mothers of late Rashidi Yekini, Samuel Okwaraji and quarter-miler Sunday Bada while the families of late coaches Shuaibu Amodu, Stephen Keshi, and Mudashiru Lawal, Manga Muhammed are now on his monthly welfare scheme package.

“He was also the brain behind the discovery of Tobi Amusan, the current best female athlete in Africa, and Odunayo Adekuoroye, the Nigerian wrestler, who won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth games, through his launch of the Adoption Campaign in 2019 shortly after his appointment as the head of the ministry.

He had revamped moribund sporting facilities across the country, including the Daura township stadium. The minister has shown he has better ideas of getting things to work again than most of his predecessors.”