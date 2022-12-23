Kwara Gov Reiterates Commitment to Security of Lives, Property

* Flags off operation war against criminals

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to ensure the security of lives and property.

Speaking in Ilorin, the state capital, yesterday during the flag-off of ‘Exercise Apejopo Idi’ of the Nigerian Airforce, the governor said: “The importance of security presence in the state, especially as the 2023 general election and the yuletide season approach, cannot be ignored at this present time.”

The exercise was organised by 303 Medium Airlift Group of the Nigerian Airforce in Ilorin to tighten security in Eyenkorin-Pekke-Oko Olowo axis on the Ilorin-Ogbomoso expressway.

While commending the Nigerian Airforce for initiating the exercise, the governor said: “It is important that you don’t allow ungoverned space within Kwara State.

“When you allow ungoverned spaces, non-state actors tend to infiltrate and commit atrocities. It is clear that the Nigerian Airforce has taken over this place which is now a deterrent for non-state actors. We thank the air force for this programme.”

He also commended the deployment of a Super Tucano to help actualise the exercise, saying: “As we know, the Super Tucanos are dynamic aircraft, and it took the federal government a lot to be able to acquire those aircraft, despite the issues raised by the United State Government.

“A lot of confidence is being established by this exercise. Things are much better now to the extent that the militants are leaving Niger State to cross to Kwara Statem a feat being defeated by our security agencies.

“Only last week, the Nigerian Army also sent some troops to the Niger State border to fortify there. Last month, the Nigerian army deployed personnel to Ifelodun Local Government Area. All these are giving the people the confidence and making the state safer.

“We are going into the holiday season, and we will not allow anybody to disrupt the peace of the state, especially as the general election draws closer.”

On his part, the Commander of 303 Medium Airlift Group, Nigerian Airforce, Ilorin, Air Commodore Ibrahim Garba Jibia, commended the governor for his continued interest in securing the state.

Jibia said: “We know the interest you have when it comes to the security of Kwara State. You wholeheartedly support this exercise, and we thank your Excellency.

“When we sold the idea to you, we saw the interest with which you embraced it because the security of the people has been a major issue in your heart that you always share with us during security meetings.”