Institute of Mechanical Engineers Recognises EATECH CEO

Managing Director/CEO of Engineering Automation Technology (EATECH) Limited, Dr. Emmanuel Okon has been conferred with an honorary fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) for his unwavering commitment and contribution to engineering profession in the country.

Presenting the award in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, the National Chairman of NIMechE, Mrs. Olufunilade Akingbohun, extolled Okon’s corporate leadership and foresight in pioneering an indigenous firm that is making great exploits and generating jobs for youths in the country.

She said the award would serve as a motivation to do more for the society and to remain a selfless example for others to emulate. He commended the EATECH boss for his vision, commitment and hard work in realizing his set targets as a local player in the industry.

Okon who dedicated the award to staff and management of EATECH, lamented the huge gap between engineers that are produced from Nigerian academic institutions and what was required for practical or field jobs tasking all stakeholders in the industry to come together to find ways to close the gap.

He promised to partner with NIMechE to boost human capital capacity in the engineering field, especially in the oil and gas sector. Okon also lauded the organization for their zealous commitments to unlocking the full potential of Nigerian youths for use in the engineering industry, the improvement of capacity of local engineers and bridging the noticeable manpower gaps in the sector.

“One of the reasons why I am accepting this conferment is because I saw the commitment of NiMechE in training young engineering graduates hence providing job security to the youths. There is a major gap between the engineers that are produced from schools and engineers that are required for field jobs and identifying that gap has been a yearning. Hence, when I learnt of your commitment, I was motivated. I am also inspired by the major projects the NiMechE as an institution has put in place and I want to appeal to the Board to follow through to the end and if possible, extend to the oil and gas industry so that major gaps can be closed out. The engineering and construction department will work hand in hand with the Institution to provide the required trainings once that has been put in place,” he said.